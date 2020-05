May 4 (Reuters) - NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA:

* REPORTS TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM ITS STARS STUDY EVALUATING SARIZOTAN IN PATIENTS WITH RETT SYNDROME

* PIVOTAL TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY OR SECONDARY EFFICACY VARIABLES

* NEWRON WILL PRIORITIZE ITS PHASE III DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM OF EVENAMIDE IN SCHIZOPHRENIA AND EVALUATE ADDITIONAL PIPELINE CANDIDATES