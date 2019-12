BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals To Request Type A FDA Meeting

Dec 9 (Reuters) - NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA:

* NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS TO REQUEST TYPE A FDA MEETING PRIOR TO UNBLINDING OF STARS CLINICAL TRIAL DATA

* MEETING EXPECTED TO OCCUR WITHIN THIRTY DAYS OF FDA’S RECEIPT OF MEETING REQUEST AND MEETING PACKAGE

* STARS (SARIZOTAN TREATMENT OF APNEAS IN RETT SYNDROME) CLINICAL STUDY TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF SARIZOTAN IN PATIENTS WITH RETT SYNDROME

* STARS EXTENSION STUDY UNDERWAY WITH OVER 80% OF PATIENTS RECEIVING MEDICATION