Sept 26 (Reuters) - NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA

* ‍RAISES CHF 27.0 MILLION IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES​

* ‍HAS PLACED 2,000,000 NEW SHARES WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF CHF 13.50 PER SHARE​

* ‍NEW SHARES REPRESENT 11.2% OF NEW TOTAL NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES (POST-TRANSACTION) OF 17,817,418​

* ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​