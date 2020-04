April 15 (Reuters) - Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA:

* NEWRON RECEIVES THIRD TRANCHE FROM FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB)

* TRANCHE 3 CONSISTS OF EUR 7.5 MILLION AND WILL PRIMARILY BE USED TO SUPPORT COMPANY’S DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS IN DISEASES OF CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)