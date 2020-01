BRIEF-Newron Starts Clinical Trial With Evenamide In Schizophrenia Patients

Jan 9 (Reuters) - NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA:

* ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF NEW CLINICAL TRIAL WITH EVENAMIDE IN PATIENTS WITH SCHIZOPHRENIA, FOLLOWING APPROVAL OF PLAN BY FDA

* EXPECTS INITIAL RESULTS FROM ADDITIONAL STUDIES IN RATS AND HUMANS IN Q3 2020

* WE EXPECT TO SUBMIT INITIAL RESULTS TO FDA IN Q3 2020, AND RESULTS FROM NEXT STUDY IN PATIENTS IN Q4 2020

* ACCEPTANCE OF RESULTS FROM STUDIES IN HUMANS AND TOXICOLOGY STUDIES TO ALLOW TO START PHASE III CLINICAL PROGRAM SHORTLY THEREAFTER