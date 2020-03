March 11 (Reuters) - Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA:

* NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA - RECEIVED FINAL MINUTES FROM MEETING WITH U.S. FDA HELD ON FEB. 5, 2020

* NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA - PARTIES DISCUSSED COMPANY’S STATISTICAL ANALYSIS PLAN, SUBMITTED TO FDA IN SEPT 2019, AND FDA’S RECOMMENDATIONS

* NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA - CLINICAL DATABASE FOR STARS STUDY REMAINS LOCKED AND BLINDED.