BRIEF-News Corporation Reports Q3 Loss Per Share $1.94

May 10 (Reuters) - News Corp:

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $1.94

* Q3 REVENUE $2.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.99 BILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NEWS AND INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUE $1,286 MILLION VERSUS $1,263 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY BOOK PUBLISHING REVENUE $398 MILLION VERSUS $374 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY DIGITAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES REVENUE $279 MILLION VERSUS $219 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q3 REVENUE GROWTH WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY LOWER PRINT ADVERTISING & NEWS AMERICA MARKETING REVENUES AT NEWS AND INFORMATION SERVICES SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: