Jan 24 (Reuters) - Newstrike Resources Ltd:

* NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES $50 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD - ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH UNDERWRITERS WHERE UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO BUY 39 MILLION UNITS OF CO ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS

* NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES - ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND STRATEGIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES​