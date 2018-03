BRIEF-Newsweek Media says to spin off International Business Times and Newsweek brands

March 6 (Reuters) -

* NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP- BOOSTING WORKFORCE ON ITS FLAGSHIP NEWSWEEK BRAND

* NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP - ADDITIONAL RESOURCING WILL AFFECT BOTH MAGAZINE AND ONLINE OPERATIONS.

* NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP- NANCY COOPER ASSUMES ROLE OF GLOBAL EDITOR-IN-CHIEF AT NEWSWEEK REPORTING TO CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER, DAYAN CANDAPPA

* NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP- NEWSWEEK WILL ALSO BE GIVEN ITS OWN DEDICATED SALES AND OPERATIONS TEAMS

* NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP- INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES (IBT) PRODUCT-OFFERING WILL ALSO BE BROUGHT TOGETHER UNDER ONE GLOBAL EDITORSHIP.

* ‍NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP SAYS ITS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES AND NEWSWEEK BRANDS TO BE SPUN OFF INTO SEPARATE OPERATING ENTITIES​

* NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP- JULIAN KOSSOFF, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING EDITOR OF UK EDITION, MOVES AS GLOBAL EDITOR-IN-CHIEF AT IBT, ALSO REPORTING TO CANDAPPA

* NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP SAYS ‍AS PART OF THESE CHANGES, COMPANY ALSO PLANS TO ESTABLISH AN EDITORIAL AND BUSINESS ADVISORY BOARD​