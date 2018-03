BRIEF-Newtek Announces The Signing Of A Letter Of Intent For New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility With Capital One

March 29 (Reuters) - Newtek Business Services Corp:

* NEWTEK ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF A LETTER OF INTENT FOR NEW $75.0 MILLION SBA 504 CREDIT FACILITY WITH CAPITAL ONE

* NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES - EXPECT FACILITY TO CONTAIN $75 MILLION ACCORDION FEATURE TO ALLOW NBL TO INCREASE BORROWING UNDER FACILITY TO $150 MILLION

* NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP - INTEND TO CONSOLIDATE PORTFOLIO COMPANY SBA 504 LENDING WITHIN NBL GOING FORWARD

* NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES- EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT USED TO FINANCE PORTFOLIO CO ORIGINATED SBA 504 LOANS IN PROCESS OF BEING INCREASED TO $40.0 MILLION