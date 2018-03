March 29 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL‍​

* CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES - CONF CALL‍​

* CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL‍​

* CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL