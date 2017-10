Oct 2 (Reuters) - NEX GROUP PLC:

* GROUP REVENUE FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS INCREASED BY MORE THAN 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* ‍BROADER NEX TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME REMAINS ON TRACK; ADDITIONAL COST SAVINGS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED OVER AND ABOVE £25 MILLION

‍NEX OPTIMISATION TO INCREASE INVESTMENT SPEND IN 1ST 6 MONTHS AS PART OF PROJECT TO TRANSFORM BUSINESS TO MORE CLIENT-CENTRIC STRUCTURE