BRIEF-Nex Group says ‍H1 trading operating profit decreased by 16 pct

Nov 20 (Reuters) - NEX GROUP PLC:

* HALF-YEAR RESULTS

* H1 ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 13% ON A REPORTED BASIS AND BY 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS TO £287 MILLION​

* ‍H1 TRADING OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED BY 16% TO £63 MILLION (H1 2016/17: £75 MILLION)​

* £40 MILLION OF ANNUALISED COST SAVINGS OVER NEXT THREE YEARS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED​

* ‍H1 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.5P PER SHARE DECLARED (H1 2016.17: 11.5P PER SHARE)​

* ‍“DESPITE MARKET CONDITIONS REMAINING CHALLENGING, WE SEE MANY OPPORTUNITIES”- CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)