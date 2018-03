March 15 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc:

* STATEMENT RE PRESS SPECULATION

* ‍HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX​

* ‍DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN EARLY STAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)