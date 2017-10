Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc:

* NEX GROUP - ‍ABIDE FINANCIAL DRSP RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM UK‘S FCA AS AN APPROVED REPORTING MECHANISM (ARM), WITH EFFECT FROM 3 JANUARY 2018​

* NEX GROUP - AUTHORISATION WILL ALLOW NEX REGULATORY REPORTING TO REPORT CLIENT TRANSACTIONS TO NCA ACROSS EUROPE UNDER MIFID II‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)