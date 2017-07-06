BRIEF-NEX Group to set up trade repository in Stockholm to service EU clients

July 6 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc
* To set up trade repository in Stockholm to service customers in the EU
* Applied to set up EMIR trade repository; pending approval from ESMA
* Repository to give regulatory end-point to NEX regulatory reporting unit, to operate in the EU 27 pre and post-Brexit
* Predominant reason (for choosing Stockholm) is that NEX already has a substantial footprint in Sweden
* Won't be moving UK based jobs to Stockholm, in the process of hiring locally
* Wider business of NEX regulatory reporting will continue to be centred in London and run in London
* Based on Brexit outcome, will establish trade repository in London to ensure delivering service to UK without interruption