BRIEF-NEX says ‍Jenny Knott to step down as Nex Optimisation CEO

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc:

* NEX GROUP PLC - ‍JENNY KNOTT TO STEP DOWN AS NEX OPTIMISATION UNIT‘S​ CEO

* NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN PIGAGA, GLOBAL CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NEX HAS BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEX OPTIMISATION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS A DIRECTOR ON NEX BOARD​

* NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN WILL HAND OVER RESPONSIBILITIES TO CFO SAM WREN WHO WILL ASSUME ROLE OF GLOBAL COO IN ADDITION TO HER ROLE AS GROUP CFO​