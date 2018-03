March 28 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc:

* STATEMENT RE PRESS SPECULATION

* CONFIRMS HAS RECEIVED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP INC REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX AT A PRICE OF £10 PER SHARE

* ‍DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: