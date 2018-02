Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nexa Resources Sa:

* NEXA RESOURCES S.A. 4Q17 AND 2017 RESULTS

* NET REVENUES OF US$736.7 MILLION IN Q4 2017, 27.4% HIGHER THAN IN Q4 2016,‍​

* NEXA RESOURCES - METAL PRODUCTION IN Q4, IN TERMS OF ZINC EQUIVALENT, WAS 153.6KTON COMPARED TO 153.4KTON IN THE Q4 YEAR AGO

* ‍QTRLY EPS $0.19​