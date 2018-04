BRIEF-Nexa Resources Reports Qtrly EPS $0.41

April 30 (Reuters) - Nexa Resources SA:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE IS $0.41

* REITERATING FY 2018 GUIDANCE FOR MINING PRODUCTION, SMELTING SALES, CAPEX AND OPEX RELATED TO EXPLORATION AND PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

* QTRLY ZINC EQUIVALENT METAL PRODUCTION IN NEXA’S MINING OPERATIONS TOTALED 134.0KTON2 VERSUS TO 135.2KTON

* PRODUCTION,SALES IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 IMPACTED BY HEAVY RAINS,FLOODS IN PERU COMPARED TO A NORMALIZED SMELTING PERFORMANCE QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S