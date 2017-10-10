FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. sees IPO of 31 mln common shares priced between $18-$21/shr
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in 10 days

BRIEF-‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. sees IPO of 31 mln common shares priced between $18-$21/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) -

* ‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. estimates initial public offering price per common share will be between $18.00 and $21.00 - SEC filing

* ‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. sees IPO of 31 million common shares

* ‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. says it is offering 20.5 million common shares, while the selling shareholder is offering 10.5 million common shares

* ‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. adds ABN Amro, Banco do Brasil Securities, Macquarie Capital, among others to its list of underwriters to IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2kDvDTC)

