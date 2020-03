March 18 (Reuters) - Nexa Resources SA:

* OPERATIONS AT CERRO LINDO, ATACOCHA AND EL PORVENIR MINES ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* NEXA RESOURCES - CAJAMARQUILLA SMELTER IS EXPECTED TO OPERATE AT ABOUT 50% OF ITS NOMINAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND ALSO WITH A REDUCED WORKFORCE

* NEXA RESOURCES - COMPANY IS RE-EVALUATING ITS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES, INCLUDING PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: