BRIEF-Nexans Will Enhance Its Organization And Restructure Its European Operations

Jan 24 (Reuters) - NEXANS SA:

* NEXANS ANNOUNCES A PROJECT TO ENHANCE ITS ORGANIZATION AND RESTRUCTURE ITS EUROPEAN OPERATIONS

* COMPLETE RESIZING OF THE ORGANIZATION THROUGH REFOCUSING ON ITS CORE BUSINESS GROUPS, SUPPRESSING REGIONAL STRUCTURES AND GREATLY REDUCING COMPLEXITY

* RESTRUCTURING PROJECT WOULD AFFECT 939 POSITIONS, AND WILL SEE THE CREATION OF 296 JOBS

* MAIN SOCIAL IMPACT WOULD BE IN GERMANY, FRANCE, SWITZERLAND AND, TO A LESSER EXTENT, BELGIUM, NORWAY AND ITALY.

* NEXANS WILL BE WORKING CLOSELY WITH ALL STAKEHOLDERS TO MINIMIZE THE SOCIAL IMPACT OF THE PROJECT IN ACCORDANCE TO APPLICABLE LAWS