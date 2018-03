March 12 (Reuters) - Nexgram Holdings Bhd:

* CO ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF JIANGSU TONGGUANG ELECTRONIC WIRE & CABLE CO. LTD ‍​

* NEXGRAM WILL BE THE SOLE DISTRIBUTOR AND HUB FOR JTOCC IN MALAYSIA MARKET