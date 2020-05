May 27 (Reuters) - Nexgram Holdings Bhd:

* UNIT ENTERED SALES AGREEMENT WITH SHANGHAI LIANGRUN BIOMEDICINE TECHNOLOGY CO

* AGREEMENT TO SELL DIAGNOSTIC KIT FOR ANTIBODY IGM/IGG OF COVID-19 IN MALAYSIA & INDONESIA

* AGREEMENT EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO EARNINGS OF NEXGRAM GROUP DURING TENURE OF APPOINTMENT Source text:bit.ly/2ZJ0mlg Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)