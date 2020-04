April 20 (Reuters) - Nexgram Holdings Bhd:

* NEXGRAM HOLDINGS BHD- UNIT ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC SOURCING AGREEMENT WITH PT MITRA ABADI PROPERTINDO UTAMA

* NEXGRAM HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE DETECTION AND DIAGNOSTIC KIT, RAPID TEST KIT, AND OTHER MEDICAL SUPPLIES PRODUCTS IN INDONESIA AND SE ASIA

* NEXGRAM HOLDINGS BHD - DURING TENURE OF AGREEMENT, IT IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO EARNINGS OF NEXGRAM GROUP