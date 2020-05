BRIEF-Nexi Q1 EBITDA Up At EUR 115.0 Mln

May 12 (Reuters) - Nexi SpA:

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 115.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 111 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 225.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 226.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HALF OF REVENUES LINKED TO INSTALLED BASE AND NOT DIRECTLY IMPACTED BY SHORT TERM VOLUME DYNAMICS

* OBSERVED DECLINE IN VOLUMES IN MARCH AND SUBSEQUENT STABILIZATION AT NEW LEVELS IN APRIL

* CONTRACTION MAINLY DUE TO PERFORMANCE OF CONSUMER SECTORS HEAVILY AFFECTED BY RESTRICTIVE MEASURES

* SECTORS MORE RELATED TO BASIC NEEDS SUCH AS GROCERIES AND PHARMACIES CONTINUED TO SEE INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)