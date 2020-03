BRIEF-Nexity Acquires 65% Of pantera AG

March 9 (Reuters) - Nexity SA:

* REG-NEXITY ACQUIRES 65% OF PANTERA AG, A GERMAN DEVELOPER OF RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE, AND INTENDS TO DEVELOP ITS REAL ESTATE SERVICES PLATFORM IN GERMANY

* IN 2022, IT EXPECTS TO REACH AROUND 2,000 BOOKINGS AND TO GENERATE AROUND 10% OF TOTAL GROUP EBITDA IN ITS INTERNATIONAL MARKETS (INCLUDING GERMANY)

* “WITH OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL SUPPORT OF NEXITY, WE WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF OUR PORTFOLIO TO REACH MORE THAN EUR 1 BILLION BY 2022” - CEO OF PANTERA AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)