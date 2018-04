April 25 (Reuters) - NEXITY SA:

* Q1 TOTAL GROUP BACKLOG AT MARCH 31 EUR 4.04 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.99 BILLION AT END-DEC

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 688 MILLION VERSUS EUR 656 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND PER SHARE INCREASED TO €2.50 PAYABLE IN 2018 AND AT LEAST €2.50 PAYABLE IN 2019

* REVENUE AND EBITDA EXPECTED TO GROW BY ABOUT 10% IN 2018