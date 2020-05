May 6 (Reuters) - NEXITY SA:

* TARGETS AND GUIDANCE SUSPENDED

* DIVIDEND PAID IN 2020 MAINTAINED BUT REDUCED TO EUR 2.00 PER SHARE (COMPARED TO EUR 2.70 ANNOUNCED INITIALLY)

* CASH POSITION AT 30 APRIL 2020: EUR 722 MILLION IN CASH AND EUR 555 MILLION IN CONFIRMED UNDRAWN BORROWING FACILITIES

* ESTIMATES THAT A 15-DAY LOCKDOWN REPRESENTS ALMOST EUR 130 MILLION IN LOST REVENUE