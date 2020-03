BRIEF-Nexity Says It Has Good Medium-Term Visibility

March 20 (Reuters) - NEXITY SA:

* COVID-19: BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED AND ARE OPERATIONAL

* IT IS TOO EARLY AT THIS STAGE TO DETERMINE IMPACT THAT CORONAVIRUS CRISIS COULD HAVE ON NEXITY’S 2020 RESULTS AND ON OUTLOOK GIVEN TO MARKET, MAIN UNKNOWN BEING THE DURATION OF EPIDEMIC CRISIS AS WELL AS DURATION OF HEALTH PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

* WITH AN ORDER BOOK OF MORE THAN 5 BILLION EUROS AND A POTENTIAL PIPELINE OF MORE THAN 15 BILLION EUROS IN PROMOTIONAL REVENUES, NOT INCLUDING ITS RECURRING SERVICES ACTIVITIES, THE GROUP HAS GOOD MEDIUM-TERM VISIBILITY

* COVID-19: DELAYS IN OBTAINING BUILDING PERMITS ARE LENGTHENING, AS AN INEVITABLE RESULT OF THE POSTPONEMENT TO JUNE OF THE SECOND ROUND OF LOCAL ELECTIONS IN FRANCE

* NEXITY CONFIRMS THAT IT WILL PAY A DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.70 PER SHARE IN FIRST HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)