BRIEF-Nexity To Cut Dididend To 2 Euros Per Share

April 7 (Reuters) - Nexity SA:

* REG-NEXITY: COVID-19 IMPACT, SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO GO AHEAD ON 19 MAY 2020 AND 2019 DIVIDEND CONFIRMED BUT REDUCED TO €2 PER SHARE

* CASH POSITION REMAINS VERY STRONG, WITH EUR 767 MILLION IN TOTAL CASH AT 31 MARCH 2020, PLUS EUR 555 MILLION IN CONFIRMED CREDIT LINES NOT DRAWN DOWN

* DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT A VERY REDUCED LEVEL, AND ITS RESERVATIONS HAVE FALLEN AS A RESULT OF LOCKDOWN MEASURES

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE IMPACT THAT CRISIS SITUATION WILL HAVE ON NEXITY’S 2020 ACCOUNTS

* SUSPENDED ALL ITS TARGETS AND OUTLOOK GIVEN TO INVESTORS.

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE IMPACT THAT CRISIS SITUATION WILL HAVE ON NEXITY’S 2020 ACCOUNTS

* DECIDED TO RELY ON STATE-SPONSORED UNEMPLOYMENT SCHEME ONLY IN A SELECTIVE AND TARGETED FASHION, AND SOLELY AT LEVEL OF ITS OPERATING COMPANIES WHOSE WORKSITES AND PROJECTS HAVE BEEN FORCED TO SHUT DOWN

* WHERE THIS OCCURS, NEXITY WILL TOP UP PAYMENTS RECEIVED BY AFFECTED EMPLOYEES TO FULL AMOUNT OF THEIR NORMAL SALARY FOR ITS EMPLOYEES RECEIVING LESS THAN 3 TIMES MINIMUM WAGE

* RESERVATIONS HAVE FALLEN AS RESULT OF LOCKDOWN MEASURES, HOWEVER MOST OF ITS SERVICE BUSINESSES HAVE REPORTED RESILIENT PERFORMANCE FIGURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)