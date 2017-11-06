BRIEF-NexOptic completes acquisition of Spectrum Optix and appoints new management team members

Nov 6 (Reuters) - NexOptic Technology Corp
* NexOptic Technology Corp - Effective November 7, 2017 nexoptic director John Daugela, will replace Paul McKenzie as CEO of NexOptic
* NexOptic Technology Corp - McKenzie will subsequently be appointed as chief business officer of NexOptic and will remain as NexOptic’s president
* NexOptic Technology Corp - Darcy Daugela, an advisor to both nexoptic and spectrum, will replace Arnold Armstrong as chairman of NexOptic
* NexOptic Technology Corp - Armstrong will remain as a director of NexOptic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: