May 1 (Reuters) - NexPoint Residential Trust Inc:

* NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q1 REVENUE $35.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $36.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.36

* SAYS BOARD AUTHORIZED $10 MILLION INCREASE AND TWO-YEAR EXTENSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SAYS REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE