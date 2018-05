BRIEF-Nexstar Media Board Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program

May 1 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc:

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $200 MILLION EXPANSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC - EXPANSION BRINGS TOTAL CAPACITY UNDER NEXSTAR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO APPROXIMATELY $252.4 MILLION

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC - COMPANY ANTICIPATES FUNDING ANY SHARE REPURCHASES FROM ITS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP- REMAINS CONFIDENT IN MEETING TARGET FOR AVERAGE ANNUAL FREE CASH FLOW OF SLIGHTLY IN EXCESS OF $600 MILLION FOR 2018/2019 CYCLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)