April 27 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc:

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC SAYS CEO PERRY SOOK’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $19.3 MILLION , INCLUDING STOCK AWARDS OF $8.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC SAYS CEO PERRY SOOK’S 2017 COMPENSATION OF $19.3 MILLION ALSO INCLUDES $9 MILLION BONUS

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC SAYS CFO THOMAS CARTER'S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $6.2 MILLION