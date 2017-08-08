BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group posts qtrly profit $0.91​/shr

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 11:25 AM / in 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc

* Q2 revenue $626.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $608.9 million

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - ‍raises average annual free cash flow guidance for 2017/2018 cycle to approximately $574 million​

* Nexstar Media Group Inc qtrly ‍diluted net income per common share attributable to Nexstar $0.91​

* Nexstar Media Group Inc qtrly ‍net revenue up 139 percent to $626.1 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $608.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nexstar Media - ‍remain well positioned for continued financial growth in 2018 given factors including Winter Olympics, Super Bowl on NBC, among other Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

