FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group refinances senior secured term loans
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group refinances senior secured term loans

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc

* Nexstar Media Group refinances senior secured term loans and revolving credit facility

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - refinancing reduces annual interest expense by approximately $15 million

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - new $2.125 billion term loan B facility was issued at par and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.50%

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - term loan B facility maturity date remains unchanged

* Nexstar Media Group - received commitments for $3.1 billion refinancing of outstanding senior secured term loan facilities

* Nexstar Media Group - will also be refinancing $175.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility under which $3.0 million was drawn as of March 31, 2017

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - interest rate for new term loan A and revolving credit facilities is LIBOR plus 2.00%

* Nexstar Media Group says $3.1 billion refinancing of senior secured term loan facilities includes balance of $2.75 billion senior secured term loan B due Jan 2024

* Nexstar Media Group - new senior secured revolving credit facility has total capacity of $175 million initially bears interest at rate of LIBOR plus 2.00%, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.