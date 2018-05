May 9 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $615.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $613.1 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.01

* REMAIN CONFIDENT IN MEETING TARGET FOR AVERAGE ANNUAL FREE CASH FLOW IN EXCESS OF $600 MILLION FOR 2018/2019 CYCLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: