BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group To Acquire LKQD Technologies For $90 Mln

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc:

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP TO ACQUIRE LEADING DIGITAL VIDEO ADVERTISING INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM, LKQD TECHNOLOGIES, FOR $90 MILLION IN ACCRETIVE TRANSACTION

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC - DEAL FOR $90 MILLION

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC - ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NEXSTAR‘S OPERATING RESULTS AND FREE CASH FLOW​

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC - DEAL DOES NOT MATERIALLY ALTER CO‘S LEVERAGE POSITION, TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH, FUNDS FROM CO‘S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* NEXSTAR MEDIA - ‍SENIOR MEMBERS OF LKQD MANAGEMENT, INCLUDING CEO BRIAN DEFRANCESCO, CTO CHRISTOPHE CLAPP, ENTERED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENTS WITH NEXSTAR​

* NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC - ‍AFTER DEAL, LKQD WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS BUSINESS AS A DIVISION OF NEXSTAR DIGITAL​