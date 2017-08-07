FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group to acquire non-license assets of Providence CW affiliate for $4.1 million
August 7, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group to acquire non-license assets of Providence CW affiliate for $4.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc

* Nexstar Media Group enters into a definitive agreement to acquire the non-license assets of Providence CW affiliate WLWC-TV for $4.1 million in accretive transaction

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - ‍transaction will be highly accretive to Nexstar’s operating results immediately upon closing​

* Nexstar Media Group inc says intends to finance station acquisition with cash from operations

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - deal ‍closing is expected by early Q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

