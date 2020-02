Feb 11 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj:

* REG-NEXSTIM PLC’S CEO CHANGES - MIKKO KARVINEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CEO

* HE HAS WORKED AS NEXSTIM’S CFO SINCE AUGUST 2014

* MARTIN JAMIESON HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE HIS POSITIONS AS CEO OF COMPANY AND AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NEXSTIM, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY