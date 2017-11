Nov 13 (Reuters) - NEXSTIM OYJ:

* REG-NEXSTIM GAINS FDA CLEARANCE TO COMMERCIALISE ITS NBT® SYSTEM IN THE US FOR THE TREATMENT OF DEPRESSION

* ‍INTENDS TO BEGIN MARKETING AND SALES OF ITS NBT SYSTEM IN US DURING H1 2018​