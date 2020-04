April 2 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj:

* NEXSTIM RECEIVES NEW NBS SYSTEM ORDER FROM A LARGE HOSPITAL IN THE US

* ANNOUNCES THAT A LARGE PEDIATRIC HOSPITAL IN UNITED STATES HAS ORDERED AN NBS SYSTEM.

* IN TOTAL, NEXSTIM RECEIVED THREE NBS SYSTEM ORDERS IN UNITED STATES IN Q1/2020.