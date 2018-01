Jan 23 (Reuters) - NEXSTIM OYJ:

* REG-NEXSTIM PLC RECEIVES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LOAN FROM BUSINESS FINLAND

* BUSINESS FINLAND HAS GRANTED COMPANY AN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LOAN AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 1 MILLION

* ‍LOAN IS UNSECURED, INTEREST RATE IS THREE PERCENTAGE POINTS BELOW BASE INTEREST RATE, OR AT LEAST ONE PERCENT​

* ‍LOAN PERIOD IS SEVEN YEARS AND THREE FIRST THREE YEARS ARE AMORTISATION-FREE​