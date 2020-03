March 26 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj:

* NEXSTIM RECEIVES TWO NEW NBS SYSTEM ORDERS IN THE UNITED STATES

* RECEIVED TWO NEW NBS SYSTEM ORDERS FROM TWO LARGE MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS IN UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)