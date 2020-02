BRIEF-Nexstim H2 Net Loss Narrows To EUR 3.1 Million

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj:

* H2 REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.1 MILLION (2018: EUR 1.6 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 33.8 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* BASED ON ITS BUSINESS FORECAST, COMPANY EXPECTS NBT BUSINESS REVENUE TO GROW DURING YEAR 2020 AND A LOSS FOR PERIOD IS EXPECTED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020.

* COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS IN NEAR FUTURE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NEXSTIM PLC SHOULD NOT PAY ANY DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL PERIOD OF 2019.

* H2 NET LOSS EUR 3.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)