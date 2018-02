Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj:

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NEXSTIM PLC SHOULD NOT PAY ANY DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL PERIOD OF 2017​

* JULY-DEC REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.6 MILLION (2016: EUR 1.6 MILLION)‍​

* OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN JULY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS EUR -3,108.2 THOUSAND (-2,583.8)‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)