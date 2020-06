June 16 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj:

NEXSTIM OYJ - APPOINTED, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, MIKKO KARVINEN AS PERMANENT CEO AND CURRENT INTERIM CFO JOONAS JUOKSLAHTI AS PERMANENT CFO