BRIEF-Nexstim: Promising Clinical Outcomes Of First Patients In SmartFocus rTMS Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder

April 17 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj:

* NEXSTIM REPORTS PROMISING CLINICAL OUTCOMES OF FIRST 55 PATIENTS COMPLETING SMARTFOCUS® RTMS TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

* REPORTS CLINICAL OUTCOMES OF FIRST 55 PATIENTS WHO HAVE COMPLETED SMARTFOCUS® RTMS THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER (MDD) AT CLINICAL SITES IN UNITED STATES

* 40% OF PATIENTS COMPLETING TREATMENT ACHIEVED CLINICAL REMISSION AND 71% OBTAINED A CLINICAL RESPONSE AT END OF TREATMENT

* THESE OUTCOMES ARE HIGHER THAN WHAT IS USUALLY REPORTED FOR MDD